Kuwait indicts two lawmakers in money laundering case linked to Bangladesh MP
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2020 09:20 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2020 10:11 PM BdST
Kuwait has indicted two of its lawmakers on charges of laundering money and aiding and abetting Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam, arrested for alleged human trafficking.
A source close to the investigation told Al Qabas newspaper that Kuwaiti public prosecutors would demand withdrawal of parliamentary immunity of the two lawmakers so that they can be interrogated, the Gulf News reported on Saturday, citing prosecution investigation.
The news publishers did not name the indicted Kuwaiti lawmakers.
Maryam Al Aqeel, the minister for social affairs and minister of state for economic affairs, has ordered the suspension of a senior official in the Public Manpower Authority for three months.
Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul
Prosecutors also ordered the custody of a director at the manpower authority and requested the extension of the custody of an official at the Ministry of Interior.
Kuwait's public prosecution imposed a travel ban on a local businesswoman over her suspected ties to Shahid aka Kazi Papul. She has been released on bail but faces charges of bribery and money laundering, according to the Middle-Eastern media.
She is the sister of a senior Kuwaiti government official and owns a company that has earned government contracts exceeding several million dinars, a local newspaper reported.
Shahid has been sent to Kuwait's central prison for 21 days after 17 days of interrogations by Kuwaiti prosecutors.
Kuwait earlier froze the bank accounts of Shahid and his company following his arrest on Jun 8. Shahid's company account holds about five million Kuwaiti dinars, or Tk 1.38 billion.
Having travelled to Kuwait as a migrant worker, the Laxmipur-2 MP now has permanent resident status and runs his own business there. His wife Salina Islam is also an MP in Bangladesh from a seat reserved for women.
