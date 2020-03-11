Home > World > Middle East

Iraq cancels Friday prayers in Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala over coronavirus fears

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Mar 2020 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 03:52 PM BdST

Iraq cancelled Friday prayers in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala due to concerns about the coronavirus, a statement from the administration of the city's holy site said on Wednesday.

Kerbala, like the neighbouring holy city of Najaf, attracts Shi'ites pilgrims from Iraq and abroad. Prayers had already been cancelled last Friday.

