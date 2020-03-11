Iraq cancels Friday prayers in Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala over coronavirus fears
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Mar 2020 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 03:52 PM BdST
Iraq cancelled Friday prayers in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala due to concerns about the coronavirus, a statement from the administration of the city's holy site said on Wednesday.
Kerbala, like the neighbouring holy city of Najaf, attracts Shi'ites pilgrims from Iraq and abroad. Prayers had already been cancelled last Friday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saudi Arabia’s crown prince had been lying low. That’s over
- Saudi Arabia to fine people hiding health details on entry
- Iran reports further jump in deaths from coronavirus
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 9 countries including UAE, Bahrain and Egypt
- Saudi Arabia reports four new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 11
- Coronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections near 6,000
- ‘The only choice is to wait for death’
- ‘The only choice is to wait for death’
- Three senior members of Saudi royal family are detained
- Dubai's ruler abducted daughters and threatened former wife, UK judge rules
Most Read
- RAB to investigate two cases against Papia
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- ECNEC approves Tk 177.77 billion Matarbari deep-sea port
- China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad
- Turnout in schools remains normal despite coronavirus fears
- No new coronavirus patient in Bangladesh, first three ‘stable’
- Fire ravages slum in Dhaka's Rupnagar
- Bangladesh places dozens under observation on return from abroad amid coronavirus fears
- ACC sends to Interpol list of money laundering suspects hiding abroad
- Putin opens door to changes that would allow him to stay in power until 2036