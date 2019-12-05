After 20 years, Palestinian mother and son reunited in Egypt
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Dec 2019 03:31 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 03:37 AM BdST
Palestinian journalist Amjad Yaghi was just nine years old when his mother left the Gaza Strip on what should have been a short trip to Egypt for medical treatment.
But until a joyful reunion this week, they did not see each other again for 20 years.
After leaving Gaza in 1999, Yaghi's mother, Nevine Zouheir, could not return to Gaza because of spinal disc pain for which she needs surgery.
Despite 14 attempts to go to see her, Yaghi was unable to get out of Gaza after the militant group Hamas took control of the territory in 2007 and Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade that included travel restrictions.
Though he was invited to attend several conferences abroad, he received travel clearance only after they ended, leaving him without a valid reason to cross the border.
Yaghi was finally granted a visa to enter Egypt via Jordan, and made his way to his mother's apartment in the Nile Delta town of Banha on Monday.
Palestinian journalist, Amjad Yaghi, hugs his younger brothers as he reunites with his mother after 20 years of separation, in Banha, Egypt December 2, 2019. Reuters
"It was very difficult, knowing you could die without having realised your dreams, without having seen your family, your mother," said Yaghi, who was wounded in 2009 in armed conflict with Israel.
"In all of these situations, you need a mother. Yes, okay, I am 29 years old. But I need a mother beside me," he said. "I have relatives who are all great, but a mother is important in a country which lives under occupation."
Citing security concerns, Israel maintains tight controls on Palestinian movement in and out of Gaza, which was captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War.
Egypt only occasionally opens a border crossing at the city of Rafah to allow certain people through, such as holders of foreign passports, students and those in need of medical treatment.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saudi Arabia embraces western sports to rehabilitate global image
- With brutal crackdown, Iran convulsed by worst unrest in 40 years
- Iraqi prime minister resigns in deepening political crisis
- Iraq prime minister says he will resign amid protests
- Three detained Saudi writers freed, others still held
- Saudi Arabia is stepping up crackdown on dissent, rights groups say
- Iran's Guards call for 'maximum punishment' of fuel unrest leaders
- Fresh arrests in Saudi Arabia net intellectuals, entrepreneurs
- Security forces kill three in southern Iraq protests overnight
- Iran warns regional states of consequences if they stoked unrest
Most Read
- Google’s founders step aside as Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- Police interrogate suspect over Mirpur double murder
- Woman, housemaid found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- ‘Unknown’ man supplied Islamic State-inspired cap, Dhaka cafe militant tells court
- Gold medal winner Priya hospitalised with injury
- Physicist Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer-blogger Avijit, is on life support
- Impeachment report says Trump solicited foreign election interference
- DNCC adds mist blowers, vehicle-mounted foggers to its anti-mosquito arsenal