Attack on Syria's Idlib kills at least 15 at displaced persons camp
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Nov 2019 10:59 AM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 10:59 AM BdST
An attack by Syrian government forces on the rebel-held area of Idlib in northwestern Syria killed at least 15 and wounded several at a displaced persons camp on Wednesday, rescue workers said.
Syria's northwest corner, including the Idlib region, is the last major chunk of territory still in rebel hands after more than eight years of war.
Ground-to-ground missiles fired from the countryside of Aleppo struck the camp at Kah, a town north of Idlib near the border with Turkey, setting tents ablaze according to the White Helmets, a rescue group known officially as the Syrian civil defence.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said pro-government artillery shelling also hit a maternity hospital in Kah. The Syrian American Medical Society said staff at the hospital were wounded and the hospital damaged.
Russia, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his country's civil war, and Turkey, long a backer of rebels, co-sponsored a de-escalation agreement for the area earlier this year that has since faltered.
The region is home to hundreds of thousands of people who fled other parts of Syria as government forces advanced through the country since Moscow joined the war on the side of Assad in 2015, tipping the conflict in his favour.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US to no longer waive sanctions on Iranian nuclear site
- The Iran cables: secret documents show how Tehran wields power in Iraq
- Protesters block entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr port
- Iran blocks nearly all internet access
- Turkey says it bought Russian S-400s to use them, not put them aside
- Khamenei blames counter-revolution, enemies for ‘sabotage’ in Iran gasoline price protests
- Iran abruptly raises fuel prices, and protests erupt
- Saudi anti-extremist force names feminists as a target. Briefly
- Islamic Jihad, Israel halt hostilities in Gaza, 34 Palestinians dead
- Israel kills Gaza gunman, militants fire rockets
Most Read
- Fire guts shops at New Rajdhani Super Market in Dhaka’s Tikatuli
- Transporters end crippling strike as govt accepts ‘reasonable’ demands
- Commuters suffer as transport strike over new law rages on
- HC freezes ICT case against actress Nawshaba for 6 months
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Rumours rub salt in Bangladesh’s healing onion wound
- Bangladesh flies in first consignment of onion
- ATM fraudsters target Pubali Bank in Chattogram, Cumilla in Tk 900,000 heist
- Dead-end: Rohingya in Malaysia warn against fleeing from Bangladesh
- Biman probes alleged sexual abuse of flight attendant by pilot