Home > World > Middle East

Widows of Iraq's war pick up the threads of fragmented lives

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 May 2019 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 04:03 PM BdST

Previous Next
In a workshop in a bombed-out factory in Mosul, Najlaa Abdelrahman joins scores of other women on a production line as they sew garments and try to knit their lives back together.

The mother of three lost her husband during the war against jihadist group Islamic State, which occupied the northern Iraqi city as the capital of its self-declared caliphate until government forces recaptured it in summer 2017.

Abdelrahman also lost her Mosul home and now spends half of the salary she earns at the garment factory on getting to work.

Widows and divorced women sew clothes at Waladi textile factory, part of which was destroyed by the war in Mosul, Iraq May 5, 2019. REUTERS

Widows and divorced women sew clothes at Waladi textile factory, part of which was destroyed by the war in Mosul, Iraq May 5, 2019. REUTERS

"I have been working here for a while, this is my only work opportunity," said Abdelrahman who, like many of her colleagues, is her family's sole breadwinner.

Most of the site was destroyed in the fighting, but the International Organisation for Migration has managed to restore one section, where around 150 people - of whom 80% are women - now work, a fraction of the 1,020 it used to employ.

Widow Fatam Hadi Jabr, 56, prepares Iftar 'break fasting meal' during the holy month of Ramadan in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq May 12, 2019. REUTERS

Widow Fatam Hadi Jabr, 56, prepares Iftar 'break fasting meal' during the holy month of Ramadan in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq May 12, 2019. REUTERS

The factory's foreman, Nathem Sultan, said the salaries it provides may not always be enough. But for now it is all that the business, which has a contract with the state to manufacture hospital clothing, can afford.

"This salary they receive sometimes isn't enough to feed them, but it is hope for a better life," he said.

Most Mosul residents are struggling financially.

Widow Fatam Hadi Jabr, 56, breaks fast with her brother and her children during the holy month of Ramadan in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq May 12, 2019. REUTERS

Widow Fatam Hadi Jabr, 56, breaks fast with her brother and her children during the holy month of Ramadan in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq May 12, 2019. REUTERS

Families who build their own homes go into debt while others cram into increasingly expensive rented accommodation. Foreign-funded projects suffer delays.

The 2019 state budget has allocated $560 million for the city's reconstruction, according to two Mosul lawmakers. A UN advisor cited $1.8 billion as one estimate for a year's rebuilding work.

Nearly 2 million Iraqis remain displaced due to the war against Islamic State, according to a survey by non-governmental organisation REACH.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

American soldiers in their tent in Ad Duluiyah, Iraq, Dec 22, 2003. Some hear echoes of the American case for war in Iraq in the Trump administration’s recent comments about Iran. The New York Times

Iraq warns militias against provocation

An undated hand-out satellite image provided by Amnesty International shows the military-run Saydnaya Prison, where the Syrian government has executed thousands of prisoners, near Damascus, Syria. The New York Time

In secret Syrian prisons, torture, rape and death

Women and children who fled the Islamic State in the foreigners section at the Kurdish-controlled al-Hol camp in northern Syria, Mar 28, 2019. With ISIS’ territory down to zero, countries around the world are grappling with the dilemma of the militant group’s human leftovers. The New York Times

Countries face ISIS children dilemma

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations in New York on Mar 27, 2018. REUTERS

Saudi Arabia executes 37 for terrorism

File Photo: Turkish soldiers stand guard during a ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, Turkey, Apr 2, 2019. REUTERS

4 soldiers killed in Turkey clashes

People stand in line to cast their vote during the referendum on draft constitutional amendments, at a polling station in Cairo, Egypt Apr 20, 2019. REUTERS

Egypt votes on constitutional changes

Supporters of the Houthi movement shout slogans as they attend a rally to mark the 4th anniversary of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen's war, in Sanaa, Yemen March 26, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi coalition targets Yemen presidential palace

Demonstrators from Amnesty International stage the protest on International Women's day to urge Saudi authorities to release jailed women's rights activists Loujain al-Hathloul, Eman al-Nafjan and Aziza al-Yousef outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Paris, France, Mar 8, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi postpones hearing for women activists

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.