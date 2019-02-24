Home > World > Middle East

Saudi Arabia names a princess as ambassador to Washington

Ben Hubbard, The New York Times

Published: 24 Feb 2019 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 01:53 PM BdST

Saudi Arabia appointed a princess as its new ambassador to the United States on Saturday, the first time the kingdom had named a woman to such a post.

The appointment of Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan by royal decree came amid strained relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States over the killing of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul in October.

While members of Congress have pursued measures to hold Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for the killing and to cut military aid to the Saudi war in Yemen, President Donald Trump has stood by the kingdom, seeing it as a valuable Middle Eastern ally and reliable buyer of US weapons.

Princess Reema will replace Prince Khalid bin Salman, a son of King Salman and a younger brother of the crown prince, who took the post in 2017. Also in a royal decree Saturday, Prince Khalid was named deputy defence minister under the crown prince, who heads the ministry.

Since his father ascended to the throne in 2015, Crown Prince Mohammed has pushed for vast changes in Saudi Arabia. He has called for a more diversified economy, granted women the right to drive, expanded entertainment options and moderated the kingdom’s official religious rhetoric, while also spearheading a disastrous military intervention in Yemen and other policies that have raised doubts about his judgment.

The appointment of Princess Reema to Washington appeared aimed at turning a new page after the killing of Khashoggi, who lived in Virginia and was a columnist for The Washington Post, while also emphasizing the kingdom’s social reforms in the capital of its most important ally.

In addition to representing the new possibilities now available for Saudi women, Princess Reema is the daughter of Prince Bandar bin Sultan, a towering figure in Saudi diplomacy who served as the kingdom’s ambassador to the United States from 1983 to 2005. He was so close with the Bush family that he was often referred to as “Bandar Bush.”

Princess Reema spent many years in Washington while her father was ambassador and graduated with a degree in museum studies from George Washington University. She has recently served in the kingdom’s sports commission.

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Saudi Arabia names princess as US envoy

Israel's first lunar lander goes into space

A mountain of land mines that Yemeni soldiers said they collected over the past two months, in Al Haifa, Yemen, Jan. 21, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of land mines have stymied the Saudi-led forces in Yemen, and could pose a danger to civilians for decades to come. (Tyler Hicks/The New York Times)

Land mines block Saudi-led assault in Yemen

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt speaks during the General Assembly at the United Nations' headquarters in New York, Sept 24, 2014. The Egyptian Parliament has approved sweeping measures that would allow President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to extend his rule until 2034, further entrenching his authoritarian rule. The New York Times

Egypt’s el-Sissi can rule until 2034

Visitors tour at majestic rock-hewn tombs of Madain Saleh near the city al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 25, 2019. Reuters

Saudis host music festival

Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces ride on trucks as their convoy passes in Ain Issa, Syria Oct 16, 2017. REUTERS

SDF launches ‘final battle’ against IS

A worshipper reacts as Pope Francis holds a mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 5, 2019. REUTERS

Tens of thousands join first papal mass on Arabian peninsula

Ibrahim al-Masri, trains at a gym, on his last day as the chief muezzin of the Al-Jazzar Mosque, in Acre, northern Israel January 31, 2019. Reuters

Muezzin fired for bodybuilder outfit

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.