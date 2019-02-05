Tens of thousands attend first papal mass on Arabian peninsula
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Feb 2019 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 03:31 PM BdST
Tens of thousands of Catholics and several thousand Muslims attended an unprecedented public celebration of Mass on Tuesday by Pope Francis, the first pontiff in history to visit the Arabian peninsula.
About 135,000 worshippers gathered in Zayed Sports City stadium in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to see the pope, who is in the Gulf Arab country to promote inter-faith dialogue.
“For me as a Christian, this is one of the most important days of my life,” said Thomas Tijo, a 44-year-old from India’s southern state of Kerala, who lives in the UAE and travelled by bus in the early hours to get to the stadium.
“We are a long way from home and this is like a comforting blanket. I will listen very carefully to what the pope says,” he said, holding his three-year-old son, Marcus, and remembering seeing Pope John Paul in Kerala in 1986 as a boy.
Thousands of people cheering and waving Vatican flags lined the entrance to the stadium, with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the distance.
Catholics from about 100 nations were expected to attend the Mass, along with about 4,000 Muslims, including government officials, organisers said.
The pope, who arrived on Sunday at the invitation of Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, has used the visit to condemn regional wars, including that in Yemen, and to call for greater cooperation between Christians and Muslims.
He entered the stadium in a white open top jeep to roars from the crowd. People wearing white baseball caps emblazoned with the visit logo packed the stadium stands and snapped pictures on their smartphones.
The Mass was “a moment of divinity that will stay with me forever,” said Josephine Periera, a 68-year-old retired teacher who had travelled from the Indian Ocean nation of Sri Lanka to attend.
Catholics believe the pope is the vicar of Christ on earth, so that participating in a papal Mass is particularly special.
Priests and diplomats describe the UAE as one of the least restrictive environments in the Gulf for Christian worship, which is allowed in church compounds with special licenses.
But, like other Gulf states, it outlaws unsanctioned religious gatherings and non-Muslims must not proselytise.
Newspapers in Saudi Arabia, where churches are banned, ran pictures of Francis’ meetings with the grand imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar mosque in Abu Dhabi on Monday and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince and Dubai’s ruler.
He has arrived! His Holiness the Pope enters Zayed Sports City Stadium to incredible scenes. Via Virgin Radio presenter @krisfade who is hosting the event which will be broadcast live all over the world. #lovindubai #popefrancis pic.twitter.com/YVLufTVvbz— Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) February 5, 2019
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tens of thousands attend first papal mass on Arabian peninsula
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank, say he threw bomb
- Israeli mosque prayer caller fired over photos in bodybuilder outfit
- As West Bank violence surges, Israel is silent on attacks by Jews
- 11 killed in building collapse in Aleppo, Syria
- Egypt unveils ancient burial site, home to 50 mummies
- One guard dead, 5 hurt in attack as Iran holds anniversary
- Mixed-faith marriage as a way of life in Muslim-majority Dubai
- She wanted to drive, so Saudi ruler imprisoned and tortured her
- Erdogan: Turkey is ready to take over Syria's Manbij
Most Read
- Angelina Jolie visits Bangladesh Rohingya camp before new appeal for $920m fund
- Millionaire Dhaka North mayor runner Atiqul owns no car
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Ershad returns home after health check-up in Singapore
- Doctors introducing kidney transplant from brain-dead donors in Bangladesh
- Bangabandhu Bridge’s construction cost recovered by toll collection
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka
- Wife of Chattogram physician Akash remanded for three days
- Two ‘Awami League workers’ gunned down in Rangamati’s Kaptai
- No arrest for Kolkata police chief, says India top court amid Mamata showdown