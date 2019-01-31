Mixed-faith marriage as a way of life in Muslim-majority Dubai
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jan 2019 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 10:53 PM BdST
For Ali Al Sayed and Mina Liccione, religious tolerance is more than just an aspiration. It's a way of life.
Unusually for a couple in Dubai, theirs is a mixed-faith marriage, with Mina - born a Catholic - choosing not to follow standard practice by converting to Islam when they tied the knot.
She is excited to be on the waiting list for the mass that Pope Francis is expected to hold on Feb 5, during the first ever papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula.
If she gets a ticket, Ali has promised to take over the child-care duties for their 14-month-old twin boys to make it easier for her to attend.
"It takes time to understand that every ritual and every habit is personal," he told Reuters. "So adapting to each other's rituals is really about giving the other person space to do what they need to do."
Living in a Muslim-majority country, Ali has faced pressure for Mina to convert. "A lot of people ask so when is she going to be Muslim. It's one of those things like, so when are you going to come over to our house."
But he is mindful that even the Prophet Mohammad failed to convert his uncle, so "this is something that I cannot force onto somebody."
He and Mina started off as business partners when they founded Dubomedy, a Dubai-based arts and comedy school, in 2008.
She remembers their wedding seven years ago as a fond occasion on which both their cultures came together.
"His family came out with the (ululation), Khaleeji (Gulf) music, and my family came out with the O Sole Mio, (Luciano) Pavarotti, you know we had a singer singing Arabic songs and an Italian song," Mina said.
The couple also celebrate Christmas and fast together for Ramadan.
In Dubai it is the norm for children of mixed-faith marriages to be raised as Muslims. After a lengthy discussion, Ali and Mina decided to do that.
"He said it was very important to him that he raise our future children Muslim, and I was fine with that," Mina said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mixed-faith marriage as a way of life in Muslim-majority Dubai
- She wanted to drive, so Saudi ruler imprisoned and tortured her
- Erdogan: Turkey is ready to take over Syria's Manbij
- 15 people killed in Iran plane crash: Fars
- Saudi woman's flight rallies opposition to male guardianship
- Egypt security forces kill 40 suspected militants after tourist bus bombed
- Human rights advocate under fire in case of Arab princess who claimed abduction
- Several dead in suicide attack on Libyan foreign ministry
- In this Arab nation, ‘Jesus isn’t only for the Christians’
- Santa arrested in Iraq? Social media says yes, police say no
Most Read
- Chattogram doctor dies by suicide after citing ‘wife’s adultery’
- ‘Enough posing!’: Ex-MP’s son Rony jokes after getting life for Eskaton murders
- Hasina remembers ‘brother’ Ashraf falling on hard times in London
- Crescent Group boss Kader arrested on Tk 9.2 billion money laundering charges
- Father of child born of rape in Magura gets to spend life in prison
- 11th parliament begins with assurances of equal opportunities
- Bangladesh court gives Turag, other rivers status of ‘legal person’ to save them from encroachment
- Three family members killed in Mymensingh car crash
- Germany, France and Britain to set up European transactions channel with Iran
- Ringleaders of question-leaking rackets caught: CID