Why is Cyclone Freddy a record-breaking storm?

Tropical cyclone Freddy hit the coast of southern Africa for a second time over the weekend, bringing its total death toll to more than 220 people in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.

The month-long storm has broken at least one record and could break two more, meteorologists say.

As climate change causes warmer oceans, heat energy from the water's surface is fuelling stronger storms.

Below are some of the main reasons Freddy is noteworthy.

HIGHEST CYCLONE ENERGY

Freddy holds the record for most accumulated cyclone energy (ACE), a measure based on a storm's wind strength over its lifetime, of any storm in the southern hemisphere and possibly worldwide.