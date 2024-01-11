    বাংলা

    El Nino conditions set to continue for several months

    El Nino is a weather pattern associated with a disruption of wind patterns that means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Jan 2024, 03:49 PM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2024, 03:49 PM

    El Nino is expected to continue for several months, with a 73% chance it will retreat between April and June, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said on Thursday.

    El Nino is a weather pattern associated with a disruption of wind patterns that means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.

    It can provoke extreme weather phenomena such as wildfires, tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts, and has impacted markets, especially emerging markets that are the most exposed to swings in food and energy prices.

    Costs of staples in Brazil, including beef and rice, have started to accelerate following a drop in farm output blamed on El Nino.

    Brazilian crop agency Conab said the El Nino weather pattern has disrupted grain production across the South American nation by causing excessive heat and dryness.

    Elsewhere, Ecuador has rationed energy because of a drought caused by El Nino that reduced output at hydroelectric plants.

    "El Nino often produces warmer and wetter winters, which can result in heavy snow and power outages. For the past 10 years, Generac has tracked and seen a 20% increase in (U.S.) power outages in El Nino winter months," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of power equipment maker Generac.

    Japan's weather bureau said earlier on Thursday that there was a 40% chance that El Nino would continue into the end of the Northern Hemisphere spring.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Honda SUV e:Prototype electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021.
    Honda unveils plans for new EV lineup
    Honda has previously said it plans to build two million EVs globally a year by 2030
    Newly-appointed French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal arrives to attend a handover ceremony with outgoing French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (not seen) at the Hotel Matignon, French Prime ministers' official residence, in Paris, France, Jan 9, 2024.
    Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest PM
    The 34-year-old education minister will replace outgoing Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne
    People wearing sun protection gear amid a heatwave walk on a street in Beijing, China July 1, 2023.
    China expects searing heat, more weather extremes in 2024
    This past summer saw Beijing bake in record heat while a remote township in the country's arid northwest logged a day of 52 degrees Celsius - the hottest on record for China
    The crop is seen in a wheat field ahead of annual harvest near Moree, Australia, October 27, 2020.
    Global 2024 staple food supplies to be strained
    Traders and officials expect Asian rice production in the first half of 2024 to drop as dry planting conditions and shrinking reservoirs are likely to cut yields

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India