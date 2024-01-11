El Nino conditions set to continue for several months

El Nino is expected to continue for several months, with a 73% chance it will retreat between April and June, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said on Thursday.

El Nino is a weather pattern associated with a disruption of wind patterns that means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.

It can provoke extreme weather phenomena such as wildfires, tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts, and has impacted markets, especially emerging markets that are the most exposed to swings in food and energy prices.

Costs of staples in Brazil, including beef and rice, have started to accelerate following a drop in farm output blamed on El Nino.