    বাংলা

    Meta to face record EU privacy fine over Facebook data transfer to US

    The penalty will be higher than the previous record $821.20 million fine for Amazon.com Inc

    Reuters
    Published : 18 May 2023, 01:59 AM
    Updated : 18 May 2023, 01:59 AM

    Meta Platforms Inc is set to face a record European Union privacy fine related to data transfer of Facebook's EU users to US servers for failing to comply with a warning by a top EU court, two sources familiar with the matter said.

    The penalty will be higher than the previous record 746 million euros ($821.20 million) fine for Amazon.com Inc, according to the sources.

    Meta declined to comment, while the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) and the European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

    EU regulators led by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon have been finalising a ban on the legal tool used by Facebook to transfer European user data because of concerns US intelligence agencies could access the information.

    In April, they said the Irish DPC had one month to make an order blocking Facebook's transatlantic data flows. The ban could be in place by mid-May.

    Europe's highest court ruled in 2020 that an EU-US data transfer agreement was invalid, citing surveillance concerns.

    Meta last year warned that an order to ban the mechanism it uses to transfer data from Europe to the United States could force it to suspend Facebook services in Europe.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium Dec 6, 2022.
    Meta AI model can identify items within images
    Using the Segment Anything Model, objects can be selected by clicking on them or writing text prompts
    The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium Dec 6, 2022.
    Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale
    A question posted on an internal company forum asks why people would work for the company after it shattered the morale and confidence of many high performers
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo
    Facebook is wrong to say news lacks economic value: Trudeau
    A Meta official said news has a social value, but not an economic value to the company
    A smartphone with a displayed ChatGPT logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023.
    ChatGPT-related malware is on the rise: Meta
    In some cases, the malware delivered working ChatGPT functionality alongside abusive files

    Opinion

    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain