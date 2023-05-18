Meta to face record EU privacy fine over Facebook data transfer to US

Meta Platforms Inc is set to face a record European Union privacy fine related to data transfer of Facebook's EU users to US servers for failing to comply with a warning by a top EU court, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The penalty will be higher than the previous record 746 million euros ($821.20 million) fine for Amazon.com Inc, according to the sources.

Meta declined to comment, while the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) and the European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.