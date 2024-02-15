Kuwait Emir dissolves parliament: KUNA

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed appoints new ministers in the first cabinet formed under the country's new Emir Sheikh Meshal
Kuwait's emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued a decree on Thursday to dissolve the parliament, state news agency KUNA reported.
The Emiri decree was based on the assembly's "violation of the constitutional principles", KUNA added.
The legislature in Kuwait wields more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, and political deadlock has for decades led to cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament.