US special envoy on North Korea to visit Tokyo, Seoul

The US special envoy on North Korean human rights issues, Julie Turner, will travel to Tokyo and Seoul from Monday, the State Department said.

On the visit through Feb 22, Turner will meet with government officials, activists and North Korean defectors, the department said in a news release on its website on Friday.

"Special Envoy Turner's trip will underscore the US commitment to promoting human rights in North Korea, increasing access to uncensored information within the closed country, and empowering survivor voices advocating for concrete change," the release said.