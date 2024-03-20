Ireland's Varadkar to quit as PM in surprise move, reports say

Dozens more are injured as freezing rain and unexpected snowfall hit remote areas of Pakistan over the weekend, the BBC reports
Leo Varadkar will step down as Ireland's prime minister and the leader of the governing Fine Gael party in a surprise move, Irish media reported on Wednesday.
He will hold a press conference at 1200 GMT on Wednesday, the government said.
Varadkar's departure as head of the three-party coalition does not automatically trigger a general election and he could be replaced by a new Fine Gael leader.
Varadkar in 2017 became the first gay prime minister of the once-staunchly Catholic country and the youngest person to hold the office. He returned to the premiership in 2022.