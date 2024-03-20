    বাংলা

    Ireland's Varadkar to quit as PM in surprise move, reports say

    Varadkar in 2017 became the first gay prime minister of the once-staunchly Catholic country and the youngest person to hold the office

    Published : 20 March 2024, 12:19 PM
    Updated : 20 March 2024, 12:19 PM

    Leo Varadkar will step down as Ireland's prime minister and the leader of the governing Fine Gael party in a surprise move, Irish media reported on Wednesday.

    He will hold a press conference at 1200 GMT on Wednesday, the government said.

    Varadkar's departure as head of the three-party coalition does not automatically trigger a general election and he could be replaced by a new Fine Gael leader.

    Varadkar in 2017 became the first gay prime minister of the once-staunchly Catholic country and the youngest person to hold the office. He returned to the premiership in 2022.

