Italy's Berlusconi says has exchanged 'sweet letters' with Putin

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Tuesday he was back in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin and had recently exchanged "sweet letters" with him, according to an audio released by an Italian news agency.

Berlusconi, 86, often boasted of his friendship with Putin until Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and created a storm last month when he said Putin had been pushed into the war and wanted to put "decent people" in charge of Kyiv.

"I have got back in touch a bit with Putin, quite a lot, in the sense that for my birthday he sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very sweet letter," Berlusconi told his lower house lawmakers according to the audio issued by news agency LaPresse.