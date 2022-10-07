UK not asking people to use less energy, minister says

Britain is not asking people to use less energy, climate minister Graham Stuart said on Friday, despite a warning from the National Grid that homes and businesses could face three-hour planned blackouts this winter.

"We're not in the business of telling people how to live their lives," Stuart said on Times Radio, arguing that any public information campaign would not reduce the risk to Britain's energy supply.

The National Grid's warning on possible power cuts was based on a worst case scenario, if Britain is unable to import electricity from Europe and struggles to attract enough gas imports.

"If there were such a scenario, it would come at a very sharp point, so the fact that somebody had reduced their energy usage a week before or even a day before you get to a peak wouldn't really make any difference to the security of supply," Stuart told Sky News.

"In all the central scenarios, we are going to be fine."

Under new Prime Minister Liz Truss, Britain has been taking steps to bolster its energy security, with a ban on fracking for shale gas in England lifted last month, and a new oil and gas exploration licensing round launched on Friday.