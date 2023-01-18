    বাংলা

    Helicopter crashes by nursery outside Kyiv, casualties confirmed

    A number of people died while at least five were hurt in the incident, according to the police

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Jan 2023, 08:31 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2023, 08:31 AM

    A helicopter crashed by a nursery and residential building in the Ukrainian town of Brovary near Kyiv on Wednesday morning and casualties were confirmed, the regional governor said.

    A police spokesperson told the Suspilne public broadcaster that at least five people were hurt and that there were also a number of dead. Reuters could not immediately reach her for comment by phone.

    "There were children and ... staff in the nursery at the time of this tragedy. Everyone has now been evacuated. There are casualties," Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

    Videos shared on social media showed a burning building and people could be heard screaming. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the footage.

    It was not immediately clear what caused the helicopter to crash. There was no immediate comment from Russia, whose troops invaded Ukraine last February, and Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time.

    "We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances," the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

