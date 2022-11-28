    বাংলা

    Russia denies planning to give up vast Ukrainian nuclear plant

    The plant is still under Russian control and will remain so, the Kremlin says

    Pavel PolityukReuters
    Published : 28 Nov 2022, 10:38 AM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2022, 10:38 AM

    The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is still under Russian control and will remain so, the Kremlin said on Monday, after a Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave.

    The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy company said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to vacate Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which they seized in March, soon after invading Ukraine.

    The Kremlin dismissed the statement.

    "There's no need to look for signs where there are none and cannot be any," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing on Monday.

    Russia and Ukraine, which both suffered from the world's worst nuclear accident in Chornobyl in 1986, have accused each other of shelling the complex, which has six reactors.

    Both sides have warned of the danger of a nuclear catastrophe. The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, wants to create a protection zone around the plant.

    Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said late on Sunday that he had no doubt Russian forces would leave the plant, where Ukrainian staff are still working.

    "The defence line is starting to retreat to the borders of the Russian Federation," Podolyak told Ukrainian television, adding that Ukraine would take the plant back.

    Ukraine's military said last week that about 30 Russian servicemen had been wounded near Enerhodar, the town closest to the plant. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin moved in September to annex Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which Russian forces partially control. Kyiv and its Western allies condemned the move as illegal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian service members fire a shell from an M777 Howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine Nov 23, 2022.
    Ukraine warns of more Russian attacks
    President Zelensky asks defence forces and citizens to prepare to withstand another week of strain on the power grid as snow fell in Kyiv
    Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022.
    Ukraine sees less than 3m tonnes of grain leaving in November
    In October, some 4.2 million tonnes of grain left Ukrainian ports, the country's Infrastructure Minister said
    Rescue team members remove a car from the water following a landslide on the Italian holiday island of Ischia, Italy Nov 27, 2022.
    Landslide kills 7 in Italy
    Five people are still missing as divers search coastal waters
    Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei looks on during a joint news conference with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran October 26, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
    Belarus foreign minister Makei dies
    Makei, 64, attended a conference earlier this week and was due to meet Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher