Russia moves ahead with deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

The plan for the nuclear deployment was announced by Putin in an interview with state television on Mar 25.

"The collective West is essentially waging an undeclared war against our countries," Putin's defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart in Minsk, according to Russia's defence ministry.

The West, Shoigu said, was doing all it could "to prolong and escalate the armed conflict in Ukraine."

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said that tactical nuclear weapons were already on the move in accordance with an order signed by Putin, though there was no confirmation of that from the Kremlin itself.

"The movement of the nuclear weapons has already begun," Lukashenko told reporters in Moscow, where he was attending talks with other leaders of ex-Soviet states.

Asked if the weapons were already in Belarus, he said: "Possibly. When I get back I will check."

STORING NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Shoigu said the documents he was signing in Minsk concerned the process for storing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

In Washington, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller described the plans as "the latest example of irresponsible behavior that we have seen from Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over a year ago".