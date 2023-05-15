Nationalised German energy firms pay traders big bonuses after losing billions

Both Sefe - short for Securing Energy for Europe - and Uniper had to agree to salary limits for their management boards as part of the bailouts but the bonus caps do not apply to all staff.

One of the sources said 200 of Sefe's traders in London had received hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses, adding mid-level traders had received $5 million-$7 million each. Two of the other people said that generous subsidies had been paid at both Sefe and Uniper.

Sefe, the former German division of Russia's Gazprom, said the performance of its employees justified remuneration that rewards their contribution to security of supply, without providing specifics.

"This keeps Sefe competitive in the human resources market to be able to procure gas and hydrogen for the German market in the future," the company said in e-mailed comments, adding that overall personnel costs for 2021, the last year for which the information is available, had been 330 million euros.

Uniper confirmed that bonuses were paid to trading staff for 2022 but below the level of the previous year. "Competition for traders in the energy industry is intense. A zero bonus is therefore not appropriate," the company said.

Competition for traders is currently hot with rivals such as Vitol and Trafigura reporting billions of dollars in annual profit, benefiting from the extreme price volatility following Russia's invasion of its neighbour.