Zelensky accuses Russia of torture, war crimes in recaptured northeast

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Friday of torture and war crimes in Ukraine's northeast and likened the aftermath in the recaptured areas to Russia's withdrawal from near Kyiv months ago.

In an interview at his presidential office, he told Reuters that many Ukrainians were buried at sites in the northeast including whole families and people who were tortured.

"As of today, there are 450 dead people, buried. But there are others, separate burials of many people. Tortured people. Entire families in certain territories," he said.