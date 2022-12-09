Russian state media lauds Putin's 'win' on Bout exchange

REAL LIFE 'SPY THRILLER'

Bout's life reads like a spy thriller and his notoriety was such that his life helped inspire a 2005 Hollywood film "Lord of War", starring Nicolas Cage as Yuri Orlov, an arms dealer loosely based on Bout.

Little is known publicly about his early life, though he has been linked to Russian military intelligence (GRU), which has always made much of its reputation for never forgiving traitors and never abandoning its people no matter what the cost.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, posted a montage under the title "And so 14 years!" in reference to the 14 years of Bout's detention.

The montage showed historical video of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Zakharova and other senior diplomats saying "Viktor Bout".

"Washington categorically refused to engage in dialogue on the inclusion of the Russian in the exchange scheme," a foreign ministry statement said. "Nevertheless, the Russian Federation continued to actively work to rescue our compatriot."

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group of mercenaries, welcomed Bout's return.

"Congratulations to Viktor Bout. And I am very happy for him," said Prigozhin, a close ally of Putin.

Some Republicans in the United States criticized the Biden administration for making the swap.

"What a 'stupid' and unpatriotic embarrassment for the USA!!!" former president Donald Trump wrote on social media.

Trump questioned why Griner was swapped for one of the world's biggest arms dealers, and why the exchange did not include Paul Whelan, a former US Marine serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian penal colony on espionage charges.