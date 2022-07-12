Ukraine's richest man announces his holding's exit from media business
Tom Balmforth, Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2022 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2022 02:29 PM BdST
Ukraine's richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, said on Monday his investment company would exit its vast media business to conform with a law designed to curb the influence of "oligarchs", a move cheered by President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.
In a statement sent to Reuters, Akhmetov said Media Group Ukraine would hand over the licences for its television channels and print media to the Ukrainian state, and cease online media, describing his decision tersely as "involuntary".
Ukraine last year passed a law to order "oligarchs" to register and stay out of politics, and proposed identifying them with criteria such as those with "significant impact on the media".
President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the legislation as a historic chance to reform Ukraine, even as some foreign diplomats in Kyiv called it largely cosmetic.
"I made an involuntary decision that my investment company SCM will exit its media business," Akhmetov said, citing the legislation.
"Being the largest private investor in the Ukrainian economy, I have repeatedly stated that I have never been and am not going to be an oligarch," he said.
Akhmetov said his SCM investment company was unable to sell its media business on market terms because of Russia's war in Ukraine and a six-month deadline given by the anti-oligarch legislation for the sale of media assets.
Following Akhmetov's announcement, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak described the law as "the beginning of a new page in relations between the state and business."
"Relationships based on transparency and (a) rejection of the backroom," he wrote on Twitter, calling Akhmetov's decision "a worthy example."
Media Group Ukraine includes an array of television channels including Ukraine and Ukraine 24 that are among the most viewed in the country.
"Within the next few days the surrender of all broadcast and print licenses in Ukraine will be initiated. This will automatically deprive license holders of ... mass media status," a SCM spokesperson told Reuters.
In the months preceding Russia's invasion, Akhmetov's TV channels became more critical of Zelensky as the billionaire battled the government over the proposed oligarch law and rail cargo tariff increases.
Zelensky alleged in November that Moscow was planning to rope Akhmetov into a coup attempt against him. Akhmetov dismissed the allegations and said he was "outraged by the spread of this lie".
- Ukraine's richest man announces exit from media business
- 7 dead in Ukrainian strike on Russian-held town
- New UK PM to be announced on Sept 5
- Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session
- Europe on edge as biggest Russian gas link set for shutdown
- France's industry turns to oil
- More Russian men look to avoid military service
- Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
- Ukraine's richest man announces his holding's exit from media business
- Seven dead in Ukrainian strike on Russian-held town
- New UK prime minister to be announced on Sept 5 as tax dominates contest
- Amid Ukraine war, Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session
- France's Prime Minister survives no-confidence vote in parliament
- Europe on edge as Nord Stream Russian gas link set for planned shutdown
Most Read
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Six dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Chattogram's Patiya
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Euro drops to 20-year low, approaches parity with dollar
- The views of the frontrunners to succeed UK's Boris Johnson
- Dhaka saw an Eid exodus over two days. 6.6m mobile SIMs offer a glimpse
- Bangladesh logs 521 COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day
- Sri Lanka to get new president next week amid political and economic meltdown