Russian rockets wreck apartment block in Ukraine's Donbas, killing six
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jul 2022 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2022 01:52 PM BdST
At least six people have been killed and more than 30 are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine's Donetsk region, leading to the building collapsing, the region's governor said.
Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that the strike took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar. He said six people had been confirmed killed and five wounded. According to information from residents, at least 34 people are likely trapped in the ruins' he added.
Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said in a Telegram post that the strike was "another terrorist attack," and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result.
A bill to apply this label to Russia has been tabled by two US senators, who expressed their confidence the proposal would be voted through during a Thursday visit to Kyiv.
Russia, which says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine, denies targeting civilians.
