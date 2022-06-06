Ukraine to get anti-aircraft missiles and tanks from Spain, report says
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jun 2022 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:56 AM BdST
Spain is to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles and Leopard battle tanks in a step up of its military support to the country, according to government sources cited by newspaper El Pais on Sunday.
Spain will also provide essential training to the Ukrainian military in how to use the tanks. It would take place in Latvia, where the Spanish Army has deployed 500 soldiers within the framework of NATO's Enhanced Advanced Presence operation.
A second phase of training could take place in Spain, according to the sources cited by El Pais.
The paper said Spain's defence ministry is finalising a delivery to Kyiv of low-level Shorad Aspide anti-aircraft missiles, which the Spanish Army has replaced with a more advanced system.
Spain has so far supplied ammunition, individual protection equipment and light weapons.
Sources told El Pais the offer of increased support was raised when prime minister Pedro Sanchez visited Ukraine and met President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 21, but had been delayed by the complexity of the operation.
