Russian bombing of Ukraine school kills 2, 60 feared dead: governor
>> Reuters
Published: 08 May 2022 01:22 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2022 01:22 PM BdST
Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and the 60 who remain under the debris are feared dead, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.
Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building. Thirty people have been rescued.
"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found," Gaidai wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."
Separately, Gaidai said that according to preliminary information, shelling in the village of Shypilovo destroyed a house and 11 people remained under the building's debris.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports. There was no immediate response from Russia.
- Two Europes confront each other
- Russia’s grave miscalculation: Ukrainians would collaborate
- France's Macron sworn in for second term as president
- Italy impounds luxury yacht linked to Russian president
- One village at a time: the grinding artillery war in Ukraine
- Johnson loses London strongholds in local elections
- Ukraine begins offensive against Russia in northeast
- Might Russia use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?
- Queen’s jubilee photo-op: A slimmed-down royal family
- Ukraine's Zelensky 'speechless' after shelling destroys museum dedicated to poet
- UK to provide 1.3 billion pounds of further military support to Ukraine
- Russian retreat seen near Kharkiv, despite victory day push for gains
- Two Europes confront each other over the glory, or shame, of war
- Russia’s grave miscalculation: Ukrainians would collaborate
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Warning signal No. 1 at Bangladesh ports as storm brews over the bay
- 7 dead, 25 injured as two buses collide in Natore
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are upended by a gas outage
- Dhaka-bound travellers wait for ferries for 12 hours in long tailback at Daulatdia
- Hasina says some people are trying to grab power
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- WHO says Bangladesh’s COVID toll is five times higher than official data. The health minister disagrees
- Bangladesh MP orders lynching of miscreants, then regrets his remarks
- Railways minister distances himself from ticket offenders after TTE is suspended