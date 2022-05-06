Jill Biden embarks on trip to Eastern Europe to visit Ukrainian refugees

The first scheduled stop is Friday in Romania, where she will meet with US troops as part of her initiative to support military families, called Joining Forces. On Saturday, she will meet with Romanian first lady Carmen Iohannis to express support for the country’s government, which has taken in some 850,000 of the more than 5 million Ukrainian refugees logged since the Russian invasion began in February, according to figures shared by UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency.

The trip will be Biden’s second overseas. This past summer, she led a delegation to the opening ceremony for the Olympics in Tokyo.

But this visit has higher diplomatic and humanitarian stakes. Her planned visit Sunday to a border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, near Ukraine’s western border, will make her the latest high-profile Biden administration official to come close to the conflict zone. While there, Biden will visit with aid workers and tour a nearby chapel that serves refugees and volunteers.

Biden, a college English professor, will also visit a public school Sunday that is hosting Ukrainian students. The East Wing of the White House said that she would spend time with mothers and children as the families participate in activities to celebrate International Mother’s Day.

The first couple’s daughter, Ashley Biden, had planned to accompany Biden on the trip, but Thursday night, the White House said she had been advised of a close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Mark Gitenstein, a longtime confidant of President Joe Biden who serves as US ambassador to the European Union, will also join for part of the trip.

“Dr Biden is inspired by the resilience and strength of the Ukrainian people and hopes to communicate that Americans are standing with them,” Michael LaRosa, her press secretary, wrote in an email detailing the particulars of the weekend trip. “On Mother’s Day, she will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country because of Putin’s war.”

For first ladies dating back to Eleanor Roosevelt, visiting troops abroad — and showcasing soft diplomacy — has become something of an informal requirement.

As first ladies, Barbara Bush, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama all travelled solo to military bases overseas to visit troops. (“I have a feeling I’m signing cheque books,” Barbara Bush joked to one Marine as she tired of signing autographs during a 1990 visit to a base in Saudi Arabia.)

But Jill Biden’s trip involves more diplomatic complexities than visiting US soldiers. The war in Ukraine has triggered a vast refugee crisis and presented Joe Biden with urgent foreign policy issues. In the past few weeks, he has shifted from a position of not wanting to create the appearance of a direct conflict between Washington and Moscow to one of heightened rhetoric and support for Ukraine.

It has been 10 weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine. More than a month ago, Joe Biden declared in Poland that President Vladimir Putin of Russia “cannot remain in power,” a remark that administration officials were quick to say was not intended as a call for regime change. A week ago, the president called for $33 billion more in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin have visited Ukraine's captial, Kyiv. And this weekend, the first lady will tread even closer to the Ukrainian border than the president has, to showcase the administration’s support.

