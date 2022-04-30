More than 1m people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since Feb 24, says Lavrov
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Apr 2022 10:24 AM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2022 10:24 AM BdST
More than 1 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia since Feb 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published early on Saturday.
The 1.02 million includes 120,000 foreigners and people evacuated from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics, which Russia recognised as independent just before launching its invasion.
According to data from the United Nations, more than 5.4 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion. Moscow calls it a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.
Lavrov, in comments to China's official Xinhua news agency published on the Russian foreign ministry's website, said 2.8 million people in Ukraine have asked to be evacuated into Russia.
Ukraine has said that Moscow has forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia.
Efforts to evacuate civilians from some front-line areas, including the besieged southern port of Mariupol, have repeatedly broken down, with each side blaming the other.
Lavrov said that if the United States and NATO are "truly" interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, they should stop sending weapons to Kyiv.
"By publicly expressing support for the Kyiv regime, the NATO countries are doing everything to prevent ending of the operation through political agreements," Lavrov said.
- Over 1m people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia: Lavrov
- Party suspends UK lawmaker in porn in parliament case
- Residents recall Mariupol battle as a massacre
- Swedish PM rejects NATO membership referendum
- Blasts hit Kyiv as UN chief visits
- They flooded their own village, and kept the Russians at bay
- UK probing reports of lawmaker watching porn in parliament
- Blasts heard in 3 Russian provinces along Ukraine border
- More than 1m people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since Feb 24, says Lavrov
- Corrects statement by chief whip's spokesperson who changed wording
- 'It was a massacre': Mariupol residents recall battle for Ukrainian city
- Swedish PM rejects referendum on possible NATO membership
- Blasts hit Kyiv as UN chief visits, US pledges new Ukraine aid
- Fears are mounting that Ukraine war will spill across borders
Most Read
- Europe ratchets up preparation for Russian oil embargo next week
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- AMA Muhith, who delivered record number of budgets for Bangladesh, dies at 88
- At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
- How Muhith, a student of English literature, entered economics
- Four mobile operators offer internet data packages valid for one year
- Ukraine says Russia taking 'colossal losses' in eastern battle
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday