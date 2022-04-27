Under pressure, Germany announces heavy weapons for Ukraine

Germany’s defence minister, Christine Lambrecht, made the announcement at a meeting of allied countries at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany.

The used vehicles, called “Gepard Flakpanzer,” are designed for air defense but can also be used against targets on the ground. The system was designed during the Cold War but has since been updated.

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, a German arms manufacturer, said it had about 50 of the vehicles — which have radar and guns built atop a tank hull — ready to deploy and would supply them directly to Ukraine.

Germany’s military no longer uses the vehicles, but the model is used in Brazil, Jordan, Qatar and Romania, according to Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. In Brazil, such vehicles have been used to defend soccer stadiums from potential drone attacks during international tournaments.

Despite pressure by members of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government as well as opposition lawmakers, Germany had avoided sending heavy weapons directly to Ukraine. The German government had cited various reasons, including that no weapons were readily available, that it would take too long to train Ukrainian soldiers to operate the equipment and that it could risk provoking Russia into a wider conflict.

The government is discussing several other shipments of heavy weapons to Ukraine from German weapons manufacturers.

The German military announced in February that it would break with its policy of not delivering arms to conflict zones. It has since sent shoulder-launched anti-tank rockets and surface-to-air defensive weapons to Ukraine, some of them from old East German stockpiles. The government has also sent mines, machine gun munitions, grenades and explosives, according to news media reports.

On Monday, Steffen Hebestreit, the German government’s main spokesperson, said a decision on whether to allow the export of 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles would be made soon. On Thursday, Germany’s Parliament is set to discuss sending more arms — including heavy weaponry — to Ukraine.

