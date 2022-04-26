Myanmar court postpones Suu Kyi verdict until Apr 27
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Apr 2022 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2022 03:42 PM BdST
A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Tuesday postponed for one day its decision in the first of 11 corruption cases against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to a source with knowledge of the court proceedings.
The trials of Suu Kyi, who was arrested by the military
during its coup last year, are being held behind closed doors. The source, who
declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the
verdict is due on Wednesday.
A source close to proceedings had last week said the verdict was scheduled for Monday. She faces 15 years in prison if convicted.
The ruling centres on allegations the Nobel laureate accepted 11.4 kg (402 oz) of gold and cash payments totalling $600,000 from her protege-turned-accuser, former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein.
Suu Kyi, 76, has called the accusation "absurd".
Since being forced from power, Suu Kyi has been charged with crimes from violations of electoral and state secrets laws to incitement and corruption, accusations her supporters say are trumped up to end the political life of the figurehead of Myanmar's struggle against military dictatorship.
A gag order has been imposed on Suu Kyi's lawyers and the international community has called the trials a farce.
The junta has said Suu Kyi is being given due process by an independent court.
- Suu Kyi verdict postponed for one day
- UK dismisses Lavrov's 'bravado'
- Macron’s win is also a blow to Viktor Orban’s nationalist crusade
- Nuclear war risks should not be underestimated: Russia
- Four people fatally stabbed in London
- NATO warships arrive at Finnish port for training
- How Zelensky ended political discord
- 2 killed as police fire on car in France
- Myanmar court postpones Suu Kyi verdict until Apr 27
- UK dismisses Lavrov's 'bravado', says no imminent threat of escalation in Ukraine
- Macron’s win is also a blow to Viktor Orban’s nationalist crusade
- Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
- Four people fatally stabbed in London
- NATO warships arrive at Finnish port for training exercises
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- New Market clash: Police identify six students as assailants in Nahid murder
- Mary, crown princess of Denmark, visits Dhaka
- Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech' plan
- Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk
- Four people fatally stabbed in London
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Panel alerts Bangladesh to India COVID risks
- Police use tear gas shells to disperse garment worker protest in Uttara
- India’s Jaishankar arriving in Dhaka on Apr 28 to extend Modi’s invitation to Hasina