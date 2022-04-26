Myanmar court postpones Suu Kyi verdict until Apr 27

The trials of Suu Kyi, who was arrested by the military during its coup last year, are being held behind closed doors. The source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the verdict is due on Wednesday.



A source close to proceedings had last week said the verdict was scheduled for Monday. She faces 15 years in prison if convicted.

The ruling centres on allegations the Nobel laureate accepted 11.4 kg (402 oz) of gold and cash payments totalling $600,000 from her protege-turned-accuser, former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein.

Suu Kyi, 76, has called the accusation "absurd".

Since being forced from power, Suu Kyi has been charged with crimes from violations of electoral and state secrets laws to incitement and corruption, accusations her supporters say are trumped up to end the political life of the figurehead of Myanmar's struggle against military dictatorship.

A gag order has been imposed on Suu Kyi's lawyers and the international community has called the trials a farce.

The junta has said Suu Kyi is being given due process by an independent court.