What is the Neptune, the Ukrainian-made missile that sank Russia’s warship?
John Ismay, The New York Times Company
Published: 18 Apr 2022 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2022 12:12 PM BdST
The missiles used to sink a warship from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet were built at home in Ukraine, as part of a coastal defence system designed to hide below enemy radar and evade counterattacks.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has maintained that an accidental fire broke out last week on the warship, the cruiser Moskva, resulting in ammunition explosions and ultimately the sinking of the ship. But US officials corroborated assertions by Ukraine’s military that the Moskva was taken down by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles.
The Neptune is a coastal defence missile designed to attack enemy warships up to 190 miles offshore, according to documents published by Luch, a Ukrainian state-owned arms developer. The weapon is launched from tubes mounted on the back of large trucks, which can fire them nearly 16 miles from shore — allowing the vehicles to better hide from enemy ships and surveillance planes.
Each truck can carry four R-360 Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles, which can be launched within 15 minutes of the vehicle getting into position. Afterward, the trucks, capable of travelling at 40 mph on paved roads, can quickly move to new firing positions.
Each Neptune missile carries a 330-pound explosive warhead and weighs just more than 1,900 pounds, making it slightly larger than the Harpoon anti-ship missile used by the US Navy.
To better evade countermeasures designed to spot and shoot down anti-ship missiles, the Neptune flies low — roughly 10 to 30 feet above the ocean surface — making it difficult to see on radar as it approaches. Flying low also reduces the amount of time an enemy warship has to react if it even sees the missile at all before impact.
Cruisers like the Moskva have air defence as their main mission — meaning that they specialise in shooting down enemy warplanes that threaten high-value ships like aircraft carriers.
In modern navies, both cruisers and destroyers can generally defend themselves against anti-ship cruise missiles like the Neptune. They can deploy defensive missiles and automated guns to shoot down the missile, in addition to launching countermeasures to confuse the missile’s seeker, causing it to miss its target.
It is unclear whether the Moskva saw the incoming missiles, or tried to defend itself.
The Moskva’s final resting place is not yet publicly known, although the Spanish government is expected to disclose this information in a notice in the coming days.
©2022 The New York Times Company
