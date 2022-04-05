I got Putin wrong, says chastened German president
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Apr 2022 12:12 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2022 12:12 AM BdST
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, long an advocate of Western rapprochement with Russia, expressed regret for his earlier stance, saying his years of support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been a clear mistake.
Steinmeier, a Social Democrat who served as Foreign Minister under Chancellor Angela Merkel before being elevated to the presidency, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine meant he and others had to reckon honestly with what they had got wrong.
"My adherence to Nord Stream 2 was clearly a mistake," he said. "We were sticking to a bridge in which Russia no longer believed and which other partners had warned us against."
Steinmeier was a prominent member of a wing of his Social Democratic Party, led by former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, that argued close economic ties to Russia were a way of anchoring it within a western-oriented global system.
The now-cancelled Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which critics said would have weakened Ukraine by cutting it out of the energy transit business, was a centrepiece of that strategy.
That has triggered a growing backlash, with critics on social media repeatedly tweeting past pictures of him affectionately embracing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, while Ukraine's ambassador Andrij Melnyk has been outspoken in his criticism.
When Steinmeier arranged a "solidarity concert" for Ukraine, Melnyk tweeted sarcastically that the only soloists appeared to be Russian. "An affront," he wrote. "Sorry, I'm not coming."
Germany's president is meant to be a unifying figure who stands above the cut and thrust of daily politics, one who enjoys the moral authority to exhort people to better behaviour.
"We failed to build a common European house," Steinmeier said. "I did not believe Vladimir Putin would embrace his country's complete economic, political and moral ruin for the sake of his imperial madness," he added.
"In this, I, like others, was mistaken."
- I got Putin wrong: German president
- Holocaust survivors find refuge in Germany
- In a Kyiv suburb, ‘they shot everyone they saw’
- Uncertainty escalates for Europe’s travel season
- A seized superyacht creates headaches in France
- Moscow says Bucha footage 'ordered' to blame Russia
- Orban scores crushing win in Hungary polls
- Serbia’s Vucic set to win second term
- I got Putin wrong, says chastened German president
- Holocaust survivors find refuge from Ukraine war in Germany
- In a Kyiv suburb, ‘they shot everyone they saw’
- Strikes, inflation, now war: uncertainty escalates for Europe’s travel season
- In France, a seized superyacht creates headaches, not just for its owner
- Russia says footage in Ukraine's Bucha was 'ordered' to blame Russia
Most Read
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, PM says
- Sri Lanka gets new finance minister, cenbank governor as unrest grows
- Ukraine is the first real World War
- Sri Lanka’s cabinet resigns as street protests pressure government