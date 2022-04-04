At least 12 dead in Ecuador prison violence
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Apr 2022 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 09:53 AM BdST
At least 12 prisoners died and another 10 were injured during a gang confrontation at a prison in Ecuador, the government said on Sunday, in a new episode of prison violence in the Andean country.
Violence in Ecuadorean prisons, which the government says is related to gang disputes over drug trafficking, killed 316 people last year.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says the system is blighted by state abandonment and the absence of a comprehensive policy, as well as poor conditions for inmates.
The confrontation at the El Turi prison in the city of Cuenca took place early on Sunday, Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo told journalists.
Prisoners were trying to gain control of the prison's interior, he said.
"Up to now 12 victims have been tallied on the exterior part and in the interior parts work is still being done and an evaluation being made," Carrillo said.
"There is an organization that wants to have absolute power in the interior of the prison and there are some cells which have rebelled against them," he said.
The government is adopting measures to regain control of the prison, Carrillo added. Some 800 police and military personnel as present there, the government said earlier on Sunday.
About 90 inmates were evacuated after the incident, 10 of whom were injured, the head of the penitentiary system, Pablo Ramirez said.
There were no reports of escaped inmates, the government said.
- At least 12 dead in Ecuador prison violence
- West to agree more sanctions on Russia after Bucha killings: Germany
- In Ukrainian street, a corpse with hands bound and a bullet wound to the head
- Evidence of atrocities mounts as Russia retreats
- A long string of failures by Putin
- Russians picked a wrong town to invade
- Lithuania stops importing Russian gas
- Missiles hit near Odesa in Ukraine
- Orban scores crushing victory in Hungary polls as Ukraine war solidifies support
- Serbia's incumbent President Vucic set to win second term
- At least 12 dead in Ecuador prison violence
- Germany says West to agree more sanctions on Russia after Bucha killings
- In Ukrainian street, a corpse with hands bound and a bullet wound to the head
- Reports of atrocities emerge from Ukraine as Russia repositions its forces
Most Read
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- How two best friends beat Amazon
- ‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan