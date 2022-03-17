Strike destroys Mariupol shelter for hundreds

About 1,000 people had been inside but it was not immediately clear how many had survived, said Pyotr Andryuschenko, an assistant to the mayor.

“We cannot estimate how many died,” he said, because shelling had continued without stopping. “No one can get there physically to order assistance to people or determine how many survived,” he said. “We hope at least some people survived.”

Andryuschenko said that people were sheltering in all parts of the theatre, including the basement and the ground floor. “This is an inhuman crime,” he said.

The city administration said on Telegram that hundreds of people were hiding at the site, and that it was “impossible to estimate the scale” of the strike. “Information about the victims is being clarified,” it said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the top Ukrainian official in the Donetsk region, blamed a Russian airstrike for the destruction. Russia’s Defence Ministry denied carrying out the attack.

Russian forces have besieged Mariupol, a strategic port city on the Sea of Azov, for more than a week, cutting off civilians from food, water, electricity and heat. Bombs, missiles and artillery have hit apartment blocks, stores and a hospital complex, including a maternity ward, and local officials have struggled to count the dead.

The Azov Battalion, a far-right military unit that has become a subset of the Ukrainian National Guard, posted a video from the theatre last Thursday. The New York Times reviewed the video, which shows the theatre packed with families and young children. At one point a baby can be heard crying. The video also shows an armed man in military uniform several times.

The Times reviewed satellite images showing that the word “children” had been written in Russian in large white letters in front of and behind the theatre. The words were written around Saturday.

