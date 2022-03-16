Home > World > Europe

Ukraine has connected to European energy grid, says president

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Mar 2022 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 08:19 PM BdST

Ukraine has completed the process of connecting to the main European electricity grid, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Now (Ukrainian) electricity flows in (the EU) and vice versa,” he said.

The chief executive of a major Ukrainian power company told Reuters last week that Ukraine could get up to 15% of its power from the EU if its generating capacity was hit by Russia’s invasion.

