Russia says there will be no domestic food shortages
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Mar 2022 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2022 01:44 PM BdST
Russia said on Tuesday there was no risk of a food shortage on the domestic market and cautioned consumers against rushing out to stock up on staples after the West slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's economy is facing its gravest crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union after the United States and Europe cut Russia off from swathes of the global economy due to Moscow's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.
"There are no conditions for risks of a shortage or for a reduction in product range," Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said in a statement.
"It is not worth driving up artificial demand with purchases for the future," Abramchenko said. "We will reorient the market and establish mutually profitable trade, expand our partnership network with friendly countries."
Russia has already taken steps to safeguard its food market in light of Western sanctions.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday signed an order banning the export of white and raw sugar until Aug 31, and banning wheat, rye, barley and maize exports to neighbouring Eurasian Economic Union states until Jun 30.
President Vladimir Putin says the "special military operation" in Ukraine is essential to ensure Russian security after NATO admitted members up to Russia's borders and Western countries supported pro-Western leaders in Kyiv.
Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence. The United States and its European and Asian allies have condemned the Russian invasion. China has called for calm.
- EU approves new round of Russia sanctions
- Russia deploys a mystery munition in Ukraine
- There will be no domestic food shortages: Russia
- Zelensky calls on Russian troops to surrender
- Kyiv’s streets empty as Russia targets capital
- War could be over by May: Ukrainian presidential adviser
- Spain seizes Russian oligarch's yacht
- Protester yells ‘stop the war!’ at Russia’s most-watched news show
- EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defence sectors
- Russia deploys a mystery munition in Ukraine
- Russia says there will be no domestic food shortages
- Zelensky calls on Russian troops to surrender
- Kyiv’s once-busy streets empty as Russia targets capital
- War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser
Most Read
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- VAT detectives unearth secret sale details, tax evasion in Dhaka Regency Hotel
- Abramovich jet in Israel: minister says no haven for sanctioned Russians
- Report on Chinese missile hub in Bangladesh is false, misleading: State Minister Shahriar
- Foreign Minister Momen hospitalised in Dhaka after falling ill onboard plane
- As West shuns Moscow, officials say India eyes more cheap Russian oil
- Chinese ambassador cannot confirm if Beijing is setting up Bangladesh missile maintenance hub
- Nothing harmful found in Napa syrup, says drug regulator
- Bangladesh registers 1 death, 239 new COVID cases
- China sees at least one winner emerging from Ukraine war: China