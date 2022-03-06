Home > World > Europe

Ukraine exodus is fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WW2: UNHCR chief

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Mar 2022 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2022 05:50 PM BdST

More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in the space of 10 days, the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Sunday.

"More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days — the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II," he tweeted.

