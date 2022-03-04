Kremlin vows victory in Ukraine as refugees swell to 1 million

Bolstered by a huge influx of weapons from NATO countries, Ukrainians have put up surprisingly effective resistance, while Moscow’s forces have run into a host of logistical problems, according to Western military and intelligence assessments.

But the Kremlin insisted in a statement that the war was “going according to plan.”

Russian forces surging out of Crimea cut off Mariupol, a port city to the east. To the west, where they seized the city of Kherson Wednesday, they advanced on the port of Mikolaiv, leaving them just 60 miles from Odessa, the largest city in the south.

In a second round of talks, Russia and Ukraine agreed to establish “humanitarian corridors” for civilians to evacuate the most dangerous areas, and to allow food and medicine to reach those places.

A fire broke out early Friday morning at a complex in southern Ukraine that is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, after Russian troops fired on the area, Ukraine’s foreign minister said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter that it had been informed by Ukrainian regulators that there had been no reported change in radiation levels at the plant and that the fire had not affected “essential equipment.”

Russian forces have extensively shelled large cities like Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Kyiv, none have fallen to Moscow’s control. But Russians have seized a coastal corridor along the Sea of Azov, linking their forces in Crimea to those in southeastern Ukraine. In that stretch, only Mariupol held out Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin, acknowledging Russia’s war casualties for the first time, said Thursday that he would pay the equivalent of almost $50,000 to the family of each Russian soldier killed. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said 9,000 Russian troops had been killed, a day after Moscow said it had lost fewer than 500 troops.

Such figures could not be verified, but even by the Russian count, it is already the bloodiest conflict for Russia’s military since the 1999-2000 Chechen war.

Nonetheless, the Kremlin, in a statement, said that its aims of ensuring a “demilitarised” and neutral Ukraine “will be achieved no matter what.”

Zelenskyy, in his first news conference since the invasion, expressed willingness to compromise but did not specify on what issues and held out little hope of reaching an agreement anytime soon. President Emmanuel Macron of France emerged pessimistic from a long phone conversation with Putin, according to an aide to Macron, who said the Russian leader seemed determined to control all of Ukraine.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said 1 million people had fled Ukraine for neighbors to the West, an increase of more than 300,000 from the day before.

