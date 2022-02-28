Civilian death toll in Ukraine at least 102 but feared higher: UN
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Feb 2022 03:51 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2022 03:51 PM BdST
At least 102 civilians in Ukraine have been killed since Russia launched its invasion last Thursday, with a further 304 injured, but the real figure is feared to be "considerably higher", UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday.
Bachelet, addressing the opening session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, said: "Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and air strikes. The real figures are, I fear, considerably higher."
Some 422,000 Ukrainians have fled their homeland, with many more displaced within the country, she told the Geneva forum which earlier agreed to hold an urgent debate on Ukraine later this week.
More stories
- At least 102 civilians killed in Ukraine: UN
- Russian forces seize 2 small cities in Ukraine
- Latvia allows its citizens to fight in Ukraine
- Mass arrests as Belarus votes to ditch non-nuclear status
- Russian advance on Kyiv slowed by resistance: UK
- Belarus to join war on Ukraine: reports
- Russia’s isolation grows as Ukraine resists
- Moscow battles big tech to control Ukraine narrative
Recent Stories
- Civilian death toll in Ukraine at least 102 but feared higher: UN
- Russian forces seize two small cities in Ukraine
- Latvia allows its citizens to fight in Ukraine
- Mass arrests as Belarus confirms ditching non-nuclear status in referendum vote
- UK says Russian advance on Kyiv slowed by staunch Ukrainian resistance
- Belarus to join Russia’s war on Ukraine within hours: reports
Opinion
Most Read
- Zelenskyy agrees to talks, as Putin places nuclear forces on alert
- Once sleepy and picturesque, Ukrainian villages mobilise for war
- Why the Chinese internet is cheering Russia’s invasion
- Belarus to join Russia’s war on Ukraine within hours: reports
- Kazi Habibul Awal, a law professor and former secretary, is the new chief of Election Commission
- Ukrainian minister says Russia lost some 4,300 men in invasion
- ‘I’ll stand on the side of Russia’: Pro-Putin sentiment spreads online
- Putin seems to sideline advisers on Ukraine, taking a political risk
- US and NATO condemn Putin nuclear alert order
- Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions, Zelenskiy says