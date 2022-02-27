Ukraine roads company removing road signs to confuse Russians
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Feb 2022 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2022 11:31 AM BdST
A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country.
"The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain," the company Ukravtodor said in a Facebook update late on Friday. "Let us help them get straight to hell."
It posted an edited photo of a standard road sign in which directions to nearby cities have been replaced with profanities that could be translated as "Go fuck yourself", "Go fuck yourself again" and "Go fuck yourself back in Russia".
More stories
- Russian advance has slowed by logistical problems, resistance: UK
- Western allies to expel key Russian banks from global system
- Europe opens doors for Ukraine’s refugees
- Zelenskiy takes centre stage in Kyiv
- Greece ready to help Ukraine
- Refugees flee across EU borders
- Internet in Ukraine disrupted as Russian troops advance
- 100,000 Ukrainians entered Poland since war began
Recent Stories
- Ukraine roads company removing road signs to confuse Russians
- UK says Russian forces limiting social media access for own people to conceal details about Ukraine
- Kyiv warned of toxic air as missiles hit oil terminal in town nearby
- UK says Russian advance has slowed, caused by logistical problems, resistance
- Western allies to expel key Russian banks from global system; Ukraine vows to fight on
- For Ukraine’s refugees, Europe opens doors that were shut to others
Opinion
Most Read
- Kazi Habibul Awal, a law professor and former secretary, is the new chief of Election Commission
- ‘I’ll stand on the side of Russia’: Pro-Putin sentiment spreads online
- Russia advances on three cities in face of fierce resistance
- Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day, Interfax says they capture first city
- Ukrainian forces put up a fierce fight to hold capital
- ‘Get us out,’ Bangladeshi student in Ukraine pleads after Russian attack
- Chechen leader, a close Putin ally, says his forces have deployed to Ukraine
- Bangladesh registers 759 virus cases in a day, the lowest in nearly 8 weeks
- Putin’s aggression leaves his right-wing fan club squirming
- Bangladesh launches campaign to administer 10m COVID vaccine shots in a day