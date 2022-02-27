UK says Russian forces limiting social media access for own people to conceal details about Ukraine

"Russian forces are sustaining casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces," the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. "They are suffering from logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance."

In a regular intelligence update posted on Twitter, the ministry said on Saturday that the Russian advance into Ukraine has temporarily slowed, probably because of logistical problems and strong resistance.

"Russian forces are bypassing major Ukrainian population centres while leaving forces to encircle and isolate them. Overnight clashes in Kyiv are likely to have involved limited numbers of pre-positioned Russian groups. The capture of Kyiv remains Russia's primary military objective."