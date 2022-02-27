Russia's Belarus talks plan is 'propaganda', Ukraine official says
Published: 27 Feb 2022 03:01 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2022 03:01 PM BdST
Ukraine wants only "real" negotiations with Russia over its military offensive, without ultimatums, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, calling Moscow's decision to send a delegation to Belarus for talks "propaganda".
Earlier the Kremlin said a Russian delegation had arrived in Gomel in neighbouring Belarus and was waiting for the Ukrainians.
Zelenskiy rejected talks in Belarus, accusing it of allowing Russian troops through its territory to invade. However, he left the door open for negotiations elsewhere.
"They arrived in Gomel knowing that it was pointless. And now they say - 'we are waiting,'" adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.
"Zelenskiy's position remains unchanged: only real negotiations, no ultimatums."
