Some 100,000 Ukrainians have entered Poland since war began
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Feb 2022 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2022 04:22 PM BdST
Around 100,000 people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched an invasion on Thursday, including 9,000 who have entered since 7 am on Saturday, Poland's Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told a news conference.
"Since 7 am the Ukrainian side has closed part of the
lanes for cars and allowed pedestrian traffic," Szefernaker told
reporters. "The queue on the Ukrainian side should decrease."
European Union member Poland, which has the region's largest Ukrainian community of about 1 million people, has seen a throng of refugees at its borders since the Russian invasion began.
