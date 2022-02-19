'We saw death in front of us': Passengers recount Greece-Italy ferry fire ordeal
>>Angelo Amante and Lefteris Papadimas, Reuters
Published: 19 Feb 2022 09:48 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2022 09:48 PM BdST
Shocked and sleep-deprived, passengers rescued from a Greece-Italy ferry that caught fire off the island of Corfu said on Saturday they felt relieved to be alive, though some feared for their livelihoods after losing trucks and cargos.
More than 24 hours since the fire broke out early on Friday, rescue teams were still searching for 12 missing people, some of them trapped in the ship, as firefighters struggled to tame the flames on the vessel a few miles off Corfu's coast.
"We saw death in front of us," Danilo Carlucci told Reuters at a hotel on Corfu, where dozens of rescued passengers, including families with children and babies, were taken to shelter.
Many of the ship's passengers, including Carlucci, were truck owners or drivers transporting goods, from plastic cups to carpets, between Greece and Italy or other European countries.
The nine-hour voyage from Igoumenitsa, a port in Western Greece, to the Italian port of Brindisi, was part of their weekly routine.
Truck owner Massimo Averna said he was asleep when crew members came knocking on his cabin door at 4 am (0200 GMT), shouting for passengers to abandon ship.
"We got dressed and immediately went over the bridge," Averna said, adding that when they reached the deck they had seen crew members trying to put out the fire.
Averna had taken the ferry for the first time since buying a new, 200,000-euro truck to transport thermo pellets from Athens to Italy. He had a picture of it on his mobile.
British passenger David Waller, 58, said he had left all his personal belongings behind as he rushed towards the lifeboats in the darkness.
"I didn't know what was happening, you were on a boat ... it was pitch black, so you didn't know where you were ... It was terrifying," Waller said.
Sixteen-year-old Valentino Turlakov said it had been "a truly scary night that I'll never forget in my life".
Many of the 280 rescued passengers said they hoped rescuers would be able to bring to safety the 12 missing passengers who were from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania.
- Putin to oversee nuclear drills as Ukraine crisis mounts
- 9 dead as storm Eunice batters Europe
- As Russian wins mount, so does the scrutiny
- Rebels accuse Ukraine of shelling
- 3 trapped, 9 missing after flames engulf Greece-Italy ferry
- Ukraine crisis shakes Europeans
- How Ukraine conflict could reshape Europe’s Russia reliance
- Putin could drag out Ukraine crisis for months: Britain
- Nearly 200,000 British homes still without power after Storm Eunice
- Putin to oversee nuclear drills as Ukraine crisis mounts
- As Russian wins mount, so does the scrutiny
- A city of the dead that inspires the living
- Storm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, warning issued for London
- Rebels accuse Ukraine of shelling as Russian media reports tank withdrawals
Most Read
- China offers to bankroll Chattogram metro rail, ‘smart city’. In return, it wants part of township profits
- Ship carrying 1,100 Porsches and many other luxury cars is burning and adrift
- Police move to cancel IGP Benazir’s Germany tour amid social media backlash
- Major General Shakil Ahmed appointed as director general of BGB
- Cumilla beat Barishal in last-over thriller to clinch their third BPL title
- Bangladesh PM orders universal pension scheme for all citizens over 60
- Search committee trims list of possible EC candidates to 20
- He killed his wife and hid in plain sight, posing as a journalist. 17 years later, he is caught
- Gulshan Shopping Centre is teeming with crowds eight months after being declared unfit for use
- Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine