Two skiers killed in second deadly avalanche in Austria
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Feb 2022 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2022 10:37 PM BdST
Two skiers were killed by an avalanche in western Austria, police said on Saturday, hours after another avalanche in the same province killed five people on an unusually dangerous day in the Alps after heavy snowfall followed by warmer weather.
Emergency services found the bodies of the two Austrian skiers, a woman aged 61 and a 60-year-old man, at 00:40 am on Saturday (2340 GMT on Friday) after their relatives raised the alarm when they could no longer be contacted, police said.
The pair had set out in the Tyrol region on Friday afternoon and the man told a contact by phone at 3:30 pm (1430 GMT) that they had reached the 1,868-metre (6,129-ft) Breitegg peak. That was their last contact.
"After they could no longer be reached, relatives made an emergency call at around 9.40 pm," police said in a statement.
In Friday's earlier incident, a 42-year-old Austrian mountain- and ski-guide and four Swedish skiers, all men in their 40s, were killed when an avalanche near the town of Spiss on the border with Switzerland buried them completely.
Another member of the group, a 43-year-old Swede, was able to phone for help and was rescued, police said.
- Britain's pandemic modellers predict future large COVID waves
- Johnson is 'taking charge' after lockdown party row
- Embattled Johnson seeks to reset Premiership
- EU to ease COVID pass rules to facilitate vaccine trials
- Italy set to ease COVID restrictions
- UK Conservative lawmaker to call for confidence vote on PM
- Germany passes 10m mark for COVID infections
- Johnson tries to reset premiership
- J&J tried to get judge to block publication of Reuters story tying baby powder to cancer
- Queen Elizabeth quietly marks 70 years on the British throne
- Mired in scandal, British PM Johnson fights to shore up authority
- Ukrainian soldiers drill urban warfare scenario in deserted Chernobyl town
- Britain's pandemic modellers say future large waves of COVID possible
- British PM Johnson is 'taking charge' after lockdown party row
Most Read
- Bangladesh to directly ship apparel exports to Europe
- Cold likely to bite more after rains in parts of Bangladesh
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Bangladesh names Sohul Hussain, Anwara Syed Haq to Election Commission search committee
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz
- Bangladesh records 36 deaths from COVID in a day, 8,359 new cases
- Bangladesh Pratidin Executive Editor Peer Habibur Rahman dies
- Malaysia busts gambling ring that was receiving RM 10,000 a day from Bangladesh
- Can ‘body neutrality’ change the way you work out?