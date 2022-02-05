Two skiers killed in second deadly avalanche in Austria

Emergency services found the bodies of the two Austrian skiers, a woman aged 61 and a 60-year-old man, at 00:40 am on Saturday (2340 GMT on Friday) after their relatives raised the alarm when they could no longer be contacted, police said.

The pair had set out in the Tyrol region on Friday afternoon and the man told a contact by phone at 3:30 pm (1430 GMT) that they had reached the 1,868-metre (6,129-ft) Breitegg peak. That was their last contact.

"After they could no longer be reached, relatives made an emergency call at around 9.40 pm," police said in a statement.

In Friday's earlier incident, a 42-year-old Austrian mountain- and ski-guide and four Swedish skiers, all men in their 40s, were killed when an avalanche near the town of Spiss on the border with Switzerland buried them completely.

Another member of the group, a 43-year-old Swede, was able to phone for help and was rescued, police said.