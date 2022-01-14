'Be afraid': Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Russia moves more troops
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2022 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 05:29 PM BdST
Ukraine was hit by a massive cyberattack warning its citizens to "be afraid and expect the worst", and Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops on its neighbour's frontier, released TV pictures on Friday of more forces deploying in a drill.
The developments came after no breakthrough was reached at meetings between Russia and Western states, which fear Moscow could launch a new attack on a country it invaded in 2014.
"The drumbeat of war is sounding loud," said a senior US diplomat.
Russia denies plans to attack Ukraine but says it could take unspecified military action unless demands are met, including a promise by the NATO alliance never to admit Kyiv.
Russia said troops in its far east would practice deploying to far-away military sites for exercises as part of an inspection. Defence Ministry footage released by RIA news agency showed numerous armoured vehicles and other military hardware being loaded onto trains in the Eastern Military District.
"This is likely cover for the units being moved towards Ukraine," said Rob Lee, a military analyst and a fellow at the US-based Foreign Policy Research Institute.
The movements indicated Russia has no intention of dialling down tensions over Ukraine, having used its troop build-up to force the West to the negotiating table and press sweeping demands for "security guarantees" - key elements of which have been described by the United States as non-starters.
Ukrainian authorities were investigating a huge cyberattack, which hit government bodies including the ministry of foreign affairs, cabinet of ministers, and security and defence council.
"Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it," said a message visible on hacked government websites, written in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish.
"All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future."
Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters it was too early to say who could be behind the attack but said Russia had been behind similar strikes in the past. Russia did not immediately comment but has previously denied being behind cyber attacks on Ukraine.
The Ukrainian government said it had restored most of the affected sites and that no personal data had been stolen. A number of other government websites had been suspended to prevent the attack from spreading.
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, condemned the attack and said the EU's political and security committee and cyber units would meet to see how to help Kyiv: "I can't blame anybody as I have no proof, but we can imagine."
The message left by the cyberattack was peppered with references that echoed long-running Russian state allegations, rejected by Kyiv, that Ukraine is in the thrall of far-right nationalist groups. It referenced Volhynia and Eastern Galicia, the site of killings carried out in Nazi German-occupied Poland by Ukrainian insurgents, a point of contention between Poland and Ukraine.
The United States warned on Thursday that the threat of a Russian military invasion was high. Russia has consistently denied that.
Moscow said dialogue was continuing but was hitting a dead end as it tried to persuade the West to bar Ukraine from joining NATO and roll back decades of alliance expansion in Europe.
The United States and NATO have rejected those demands but said they are willing to talk about arms control, missile deployments, confidence-building measures and limits on military exercises.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow was awaiting a point-by-point written response to its proposals.
- Massive cyberattack hits Ukrainian govt websites
- Britain's MI5 warns lawmakers over Chinese agent of influence
- French teachers strike over COVID strategy
- England's deputy chief medical officer to resign
- Anti-vaccine protesters try to storm Bulgaria's parliament
- Is Norway the future of cars?
- UK population growth to slow dramatically
- Germany COVID cases hit daily record
- Massive cyberattack hits Ukrainian government websites amid Russia tensions
- Britain's MI5 spy service warns lawmakers over Chinese agent of influence
- French teachers strike over chaotic COVID-19 strategy for schools
- England's colourful deputy chief medical officer to step down
- Anti-vaccine protesters try to storm Bulgaria's parliament
- Is Norway the future of cars?
Most Read
- Govt tightens curbs as omicron spreads. But Dhaka appears oblivious
- Bangladesh reports 3,359 new COVID cases in a day, death toll climbs by 12
- Prayer held at Bangladesh college to ward off ‘fears of ghost’
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- A YouTube video fame proved ‘Baul’ Selim Fakir’s undoing
- UK's Prince Andrew loses royal and military links
- He featured as a Baul in a music video. RAB arrests him as a ‘terrifying serial killer’
- Balaclavas are trendy, but for some Muslim women it’s more complicated
- Buses will run seating passengers to the full, says transport owners’ leader Enayet
- Musical event held at Dhaka University to protest attack on Qawwali programme