UK population growth to slow dramatically
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jan 2022 07:03 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2022 07:03 PM BdST
The United Kingdom's population growth is projected to slow dramatically in the next decade, largely due to lower assumptions about future fertility levels making net immigration a crucial variable over coming decades.
The United Kingdom's population is projected to grow 3.2% to 69.2 million in the decade to 2030, up from 67.1 million in 2020. In the decade to 2020, the population grew by 4.3 million, or 6.9%.
From 1995 to 2020, the population grew by 9.1 million, or 15.6%; from 2020 to 2045, it will grow 3.9 million, or 5.8%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. By 2045, the UK population will be 71.0 million.
England will grow faster than Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. More people will be old and there will be more deaths than births as people born in the baby boom generations after World War Two and in the 1960s reach older ages.
"Given a higher number of deaths and fewer births are projected, net international migration is expected to play an increasing role in population growth," said James Robards, an ONS population and household projection statistician.
"These projections suggest slower growth than we’ve previously said. This is because of lower assumptions both about future levels of fertility and mortality improvements."
Net migration over the decade to 2030 is likely to be 2.2 million people, the ONS said.
- UK population growth to slow dramatically
- Germany COVID cases hit daily record
- Johnson apologises for attending lockdown party
- Djokovic travelled across Europe before Australia trip
- Johnson under fire over 'bring your own booze' lockdown party
- How European royals once shared their secrets
- EU Parliament President Sassoli has died
- New Dutch govt sworn in after 10 months
- Is Norway the future of cars?
- UK population growth to slow dramatically
- UK PM Johnson apologises for attending lockdown party
- Germany's COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000
- Djokovic travelled across Europe before Australia trip, at odds with declaration
- UK PM's staff invited to 'bring your own booze' party during COVID lockdown
Most Read
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Hasina swats away criticisms, says world looks up to Bangladesh for its development strides
- The ships that travel to St Martin’s Island
- Strong export, rebound in domestic demand in Bangladesh to continue: World Bank
- Elevated expressway, flyover threaten to scupper Chattogram metro rail plans
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases rise by 2,458 in a day, highest in over 4 months
- Over half of Europe could be infected with coronavirus soon, WHO says
- Don’t impose lockdown despite spike in COVID cases, says FBCCI president
- 3,000 positive for COVID but no deaths among the vaccinated: United CEO
- Bangladesh’s daily COVID cases soar by 2,916, taking total count to 1.6m