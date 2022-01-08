Fugitive Italian killer finally meets his match: Google Maps

But last month, Italian investigators finally tracked down Gammino, 61, in a town northwest of Madrid, thanks in part to an unlikely tool: Google Maps.

“They say that fortune favors the bold,” said Gen Nicola Altiero, deputy director of Italy’s Antimafia Investigation Department, which carried out the operation with prosecutors in Palermo, explaining how investigators used Google Maps and Street View to help them track down Gammino, a Sicilian who was on Italy’s most dangerous fugitives list.

Investigators in Palermo declined to say how they had traced Gammino to Galapagar, a town near Madrid, saying that aspects of the case were still part of an ongoing inquiry.

But Altiero was more forthcoming, explaining how investigators had used the Google tools to look up a fruit-and-vegetable store — El Huerto de Manu — that they believed could have ties to the fugitive and happened upon an image of a man standing in front of the store.

The man in the image had the same size and build as Gammino, Altiero said, and investigators noticed that the store shared the same telephone number as a nearby restaurant — La Cocina de Manu — that had closed some years ago.

But its social media pages remained online, including one with a photograph of the restaurant’s chef standing next to a wood-burning pizza oven.

Investigators applied age-progression technology to an old photo of Gammino to get a sense of what the fugitive would have looked like after 20 years, and identified the chef as the wanted man, Altiero said.

Italian investigators contacted the Spanish police unit that hunts fugitives, and Dec 17, Gammino was arrested while he was walking on the street. Altiero said there had been other breaks in the two-decade investigation but that the discovery using the Google tools had been key to the rapid arrest of Gammino.

“Seeing the image on Google Maps was a bit of luck, but, in any case, we had other evidence that would have eventually led us to him,” Altiero said. “Google Maps got us there faster.”

Gammino first fell afoul of the law in the 1980s when he was investigated for drug trafficking. Investigators believe he was a member of a “stidda” clan based in Campobello di Licata, a town east of Agrigento, Sicily. The stidda, which is Sicilian for star, drew from the ranks of mobsters that in the 1980s began rebelling against the leaders of the Sicilian Mafia, the Cosa Nostra. A turf war between the stidda and Cosa Nostra in the 1990s left some 200 people dead, according to a statement issued by the Antimafia Investigation Department announcing Gammino’s arrest in Spain.

Gammino was then arrested in 1999 on charges of murder. He was awaiting trial in Rebibbia prison in Rome when, June 26, 2002, he is believed to have walked out the prison’s front door, taking advantage of the bustle created by film crews during the shooting of a scene for a TV series. During his years on the run, he was convicted of murder in absentia, and a European arrest warrant was issued for him in 2014.

A prosecutor in Palermo declined to say whether Gammino was involved in illegal activities in Spain.

Gammino is expected to be extradited to Italy in the next few weeks to serve a life sentence, investigators said.

