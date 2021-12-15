German police foil 'anti-vaxxer murder plot' against state premier
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Dec 2021 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2021 05:08 PM BdST
German police said on Wednesday they had uncovered a plot by anti-vaccination activists in Saxony to murder the eastern German state's premier, adding to concerns about increasingly violent protests over plans for mandatory vaccinations.
The plan to kill Michael Kretschmer, leader of a state in which COVID-19 infection rates are among the highest in Germany and vaccination rates are the lowest, had been discussed in a group chat on messaging platform Telegram, police said.
Members of the group, called "Dresden Offlinevernetzung", or Dresden offline network, had suggested in messages on Telegram that they might be in possession of firearms and crossbows, Saxony police said on Twitter.
After searches of several sites in Dresden, police said "the initial suspicion is confirmed".
Protests against new restrictions on the unvaccinated and plans to make vaccinations compulsory for some groups in Germany have recently become more violent, with increased attacks on doctors, politicians and journalists.
Vaccinations will become mandatory from March 16 for people working in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical practices.
German broadcaster ARD reported on Tuesday that more than a dozen politicians, media outlets and public institutions had received letters that threatened "bloody resistance" against the measures and included a wrapped chunk of meat.
In September, a vaccination centre in Saxony was the target of an arson attack. Last month, a group of protesters gathered outside the home of Saxony's interior minister holding lit torches, in what was seen as an implicit threat of violence.
The Telegram group of vaccination opponents in Dresden came to the attention of authorities after an investigative report by broadcaster ZDF last week. It said the group members had discussed killing Saxony state government representatives.
- Danish ex-minister jailed for separating couples
- Seven killed as car crashes in Hungary
- Boris Johnson is in trouble. The question is, how much?
- Russia says it may be forced to deploy nuclear missiles in Europe
- Omicron accounts for 40% of London infections: Britain
- Europe divided over kids' vaccines
- Russia leads in hypersonic missiles tech: Putin
- Four dead after gas explosion in Sicily
- Former immigration minister in Denmark sentenced to prison for separating couples
- Seven killed, four injured as car carrying migrants crashes in Hungary
- Boris Johnson is in trouble. The question is, how much?
- Russia says it may be forced to deploy mid-range nuclear missiles in Europe
- Britain says omicron accounts for 40% of London infections
- Joyful moment or risky move? Europe divided over kids' vaccines
Most Read
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Bangladesh to open its first visa application centre in Kolkata
- Bangladesh hopes to get US to lift sanctions on RAB through talks
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
- How did Turkey’s economy go so wrong?
- Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh