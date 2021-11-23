At least 45 people killed in bus accident in Bulgaria
>> Tsvetelia Tsolova, Reuters
Published: 23 Nov 2021 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 10:46 AM BdST
At least 45 people were killed after a bus with North Macedonian plates caught fire on a highway in western Bulgaria early on Tuesday, a senior interior ministry official said.
There were children among the victims, and seven people with burns were rushed to an emergency hospital in the capital Sofia, the head of the fire safety department at the interior ministry Nikolai Nikolov told private BTV television.
More stories
- How fake news on Facebook helped fuel a border crisis in Europe
- French presidential hopeful Zemmour says COVID fears are overblown
- Dutch police detain dozens over riots
- A tabloid ‘Game of Thrones’ in London could tilt UK politics
- Police fire on Dutch COVID protesters
- Austria reimposes full lockdown
- Seven migrants killed in Greece road accident
- Prince Charles cancels visit to aircraft carrier
Recent Stories
- How fake news on Facebook helped fuel a border crisis in Europe
- French presidential hopeful Zemmour says COVID fears are overblown
- Dutch police detain dozens in a second night of COVID-19 rioting
- A tabloid ‘Game of Thrones’ in London could tilt UK politics
- Two in hospital after police fire on Dutch COVID-19 protesters
- Two wounded as Dutch police fire shots at protest over new COVID-19 restrictions
Opinion
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Winter brings a familiar woe for Dhaka residents: toxic air
- Councillor among two killed by gunmen in Cumilla
- Pakistan clinch thrilling last-gasp win to seal series sweep against Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 264 cases in a day
- These Americans are just going around in circles. It helps the climate
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Schoolboy arrested in Bailey Road hit and run after video goes viral
- How to save your knees without giving up your workout