At least 45 people killed in bus accident in Bulgaria

>> Tsvetelia Tsolova, Reuters

Published: 23 Nov 2021 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 10:46 AM BdST

At least 45 people were killed after a bus with North Macedonian plates caught fire on a highway in western Bulgaria early on Tuesday, a senior interior ministry official said.

There were children among the victims, and seven people with burns were rushed to an emergency hospital in the capital Sofia, the head of the fire safety department at the interior ministry Nikolai Nikolov told private BTV television.

